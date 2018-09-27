METRO DIGEST || Coffee With a Cop

Coffee With a Cop

LIBERTY

Liberty Township Police Department will host the national program Coffee With a Cop from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the township administration building, 1315 Church Hill-Hubbard Road. The event is to build good communications and trust, one cup of coffee at a time.

Road to be closed

JOHNSTON

Stoddard Hayes Road, just north of Bradley Brownlee Road, will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday. The recommended detour route is west on state Route 5, south on state Route 193 and east on Bradley Brownlee Road, according to the Trumbull County Engineer’s office.

Hallock Young Road, west of Lyntz Townline Road, will be closed from Tuesday to Oct. 5. The recommended detour route is south on state Route 534, east of Pritchard Ohltown Road and north on Lyntz Townline Road.

Road closure

HUBBARD

Chestnut Ridge Road west of state Route 7 in Hubbard Township will be closed Oct. 8 through Nov. 2 for a culvert replacement. The recommended detour is north on Warner Road, east on state Route 82 and south on Route 7.

Homecoming parade

CAMPBELL

The freshman class is hosting the 75th annual Campbell Memorial High School Homecoming Parade at 6 p.m. Oct. 5, starting at St. Lucy Catholic Church.

The parade will conclude at the high school to kick off the homecoming football game against Struthers. Refreshments will be served in the high school cafeteria after the parade.

Weather siren test

HERMITAGE, Pa.

Hermitage Fire Department will conduct the monthly test of the Shenango Valley weather warning sirens at 10 a.m. next Thursday.

The test will include activation of the Clark, Farrell, Sharpsville, Shenango Township, West Middlesex and Wheatland weather sirens.

Citizens are to disregard the sirens during the test.

School board meeting

AUSTINTOWN

Austintown school board will have a special meeting in executive session at 3:30 p.m. today in the Dr. Ritchie Legacy Room in the central office for discussion of employment of personnel and legal matters. Action may be taken.

Saving on computers

YOUNGSTOWN

A new computer replacement program at Youngstown State University is expected to save the university tens of thousands of dollars.

All computer purchases are coordinated and procured centrally by YSU Information Technology Services on a five- to six-year replacement cycle.

Jim Yukech, YSU associate vice president and chief information officer, said the university spends nearly $940,000 a year to replace computers. Under the new system, he expects those costs to drop to $684,000 a year, an annual savings of $254,000.

YSU has an inventory of 4,117 computers campuswide with an asset value of $4.83 million.