Classes now open at new Canine Campus in Boardman
Staff report
BOARDMAN
The Canine Campus Training & Wellness Center has opened a new full-service dog training facility and retail store at 5944 Market St.
The business offers classes for puppies less than five months old, regular obedience training, counter-conditioning for aggressive behavior and several dog sports and trick classes.
Specialized classes for reactive, fearful, rescue and breed-specific dogs also are available.
Additionally, service dog training and work in conjunction with The Together Journey, a nonprofit organization that helps to offset the cost of service dog training for veterans, is offered.
Office/store hours are from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesdays. The grand opening open house will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Nov. 2. Proceeds will be donated to The Together Journey.
Call the Hubbard office at 330-716-3051 or send a message through the Facebook page to find out information about upcoming classes.
