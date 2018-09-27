BUSINESS DIGEST || Seasonal help wanted

Seasonal help wanted

Things Remembered announced it will add 500 seasonal employees to work at a local fulfillment center. And it hopes to fill most of those openings at a job fair from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the center at 500 S. Bailey Road.

Job seekers should bring two valid forms of identification and be prepared to go through the application, interview and onboarding process.

The facility is open 24/7 to support the personalized gift retailer. The company has full- and part-time positions for first, second and third shifts in all branches, including engraving and embroidery, customer care, gift wrapping, shipping and sales.

Seasonal employees are paid weekly at a rate of up to $10.80 per hour.

Those unable to attend the job fair, can apply online at ThingsRemembered.com/nowhiring.

YSU trade mission

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown State University announced the Ohio-Pennsylvania Stateline Export Initiative is organizing a trade mission to Thailand and Vietnam.

The mission, funded by the Ohio Development Services Agency and the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development Office of International Business, will be led by Mousa Kassis, director of the Ohio Small Business Development Center Export Assistance Network at YSU, and Dorte Heffernan, international trade manager with the Northwest Commission in Pennsylvania.

The mission aims to build upon existing trade ties and connect Ohio and Pennsylvania companies with business opportunities in both countries.

The mission will take place March 22-30. The enrollment deadline is Jan. 11. Registration is competitive and space is limited.

Ohio companies should contact Kassis at mhkassis@ysu.edu. Pennsylvania companies should contact Heffernan at dorteh@northwestpa.org.

Visit ohpaexports.com for more information.

