Births


September 27, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Amanda Kenney and Shawn Hershberger, Newell, W.Va., girl, Sept. 25.

Timothy and Raylynn Gibson, Rogers, girl, Sept. 25.

Paris Loury and Alex Green, Youngstown, boy, Sept. 25.

Richard and Allison Kukura, Youngstown, boy, Sept. 25.

Cassidy Ross and Aaron Kacenski, Columbiana, girl, Sept. 25.

Tamara Drotleff and Michael Shaw, New Waterford, boy, Sept. 25.

Deidre and Gary Schimpf, McDonald, girl, Sept. 25.

ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL

Tiana Piacquadio and Douglas Christopher, Columbus, girl, Sept. 23.

Wilma Flight, Warren, boy, Sept. 23.

Kristin Corrigan, Warren, girl, Sept. 24.

Michael and May Gresko, Niles, boy, Sept. 24.

Melanie Martell, Youngstown, boy, Sept. 24.

Spencer and Carolyn Morris, Girard, boy, Sept. 24.

More like this from vindy.com

  • September 28, 2016 midnight

    Births

  • August 27, 2016 midnight

    Births

  • September 26, 2017 midnight

    Births

  • March 25, 2017 midnight

    Births

  • June 1, 2017 midnight

    Births

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Sorry, no featured properties currently.