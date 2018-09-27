Births
Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Amanda Kenney and Shawn Hershberger, Newell, W.Va., girl, Sept. 25.
Timothy and Raylynn Gibson, Rogers, girl, Sept. 25.
Paris Loury and Alex Green, Youngstown, boy, Sept. 25.
Richard and Allison Kukura, Youngstown, boy, Sept. 25.
Cassidy Ross and Aaron Kacenski, Columbiana, girl, Sept. 25.
Tamara Drotleff and Michael Shaw, New Waterford, boy, Sept. 25.
Deidre and Gary Schimpf, McDonald, girl, Sept. 25.
ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL
Tiana Piacquadio and Douglas Christopher, Columbus, girl, Sept. 23.
Wilma Flight, Warren, boy, Sept. 23.
Kristin Corrigan, Warren, girl, Sept. 24.
Michael and May Gresko, Niles, boy, Sept. 24.
Melanie Martell, Youngstown, boy, Sept. 24.
Spencer and Carolyn Morris, Girard, boy, Sept. 24.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.