ATF raids Canfield home in Mexico gun sale probe

CANFIELD — Federal agents this morning raided the home of a township man accused of attempting to sell high-powered firearms to buyers in Mexico.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms searched the 5638 S. Raccoon Road home owned by Paul A. Groves, a federally licensed arms dealer who was indicted in 2016 for allegedly conspiring to sell 62 Barrett .50-caliber rifles through his Youngstown-based company, High Powered Armory, to illegal buyers.

An ATF spokesperson declined to comment on the nature of the search this morning, but said it was "an ongoing investigation" in conjunction with the Mahoning County Sheriff's Office.

Read more details in Friday's Vindicator and on Vindy.com.