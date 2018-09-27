Amusement park company fined for safety violations
Associated Press
SANDUSKY, Ohio
The parent company for Ohio’s Cedar Point amusement park has been fined more than $140,000 for safety violations.
The Blade reports the $142,270 fine by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration stems from an April 11 incident where an employee was seriously injured in a fall from a park building. According to OSHA, the worker fell through a skylight and landed on a concrete floor.
Officials say the park didn’t provide the injured worker and the other two crew members working on the roof a guard rail or restraint system. Authorities say the workers hadn’t been trained to recognize falling hazards either.
Cedar Fair spokesman Tony Clark says the company is reviewing the documents.
The company may contest the inspector’s findings before a review commission.
More like this from vindy.com
- November 7, 2016 midnight
Attendance at Ohio amusement parks up
- April 30, 2017 6:24 p.m.
New attraction this season at Cedar Point: Metal detectors at entranceways
- May 29, 2018 11:51 a.m.
Power outage strands roller coaster riders at amusement park
- November 1, 2017 11:05 a.m.
Cedar Fair adding coasters in Ohio, California, Virginia
- November 5, 2017 midnight
Cedar Fair adding coasters in Ohio, California, Virginia
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.