Academic distress commission OKs $6,000 bonus for CEO Krish Mohip

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown’s Academic Distress Commission approved a $6,000 bonus for CEO Krish Mohip just weeks after the district received an overall F grade on the Ohio Department of Education State Report Card.

“The commission feels adequate progress is being made and essentially we are wanting to say we give support to the progress,” said John Richard, ADC chairman.

The decision was unanimous with three commission members present — Richard, Maria Hoffmaster and Nicholas Santucci.

Mohip was put into place by House Bill 70. HB 70 was signed into law by Gov. John Kasich in July 2015. It enabled a state-appointed academic distress commission to hire CEO Krish Mohip to lead the district. The bill gives Mohip complete operational, managerial and instructional control.



His contract, to expire July 31, 2019, allotted him a salary of $160,000 in his first year, $165,000 his second and $170,000 his third.

Mohip’s contract also allows for performance bonuses of up to $10,000 annually for district improvement.

He received an $8,000 bonus last year.

Richard said the commission considered three areas when discussing Mohip’s bonus — educational improvement, building capacity and operational improvement.

Mohip said he’s happy with the commission’s decision.

“I’m excited to see the progress the district is making and I’m excited the Ohio Department of Education recognizes the work being done in Youngstown,” he said.