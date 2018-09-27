76-year-old woman indicted for buying guns for felon

YOUNGSTOWN — A 76-year-old Warren woman was indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury for buying guns for a man who is not allowed to have them.

Constance Derubba and Allen Reynolds Jr., 35, also of Warren, each face four counts of making false statements to buy a firearm.

Reynolds faces an additional five counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The indictment, issued in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio, charges Derubba with buying guns for Reynolds four separate times in 2013 and 2014 at gun dealers in Niles and Warren.

Allen is charged with having guns five different times, beginning in August of 2013 until May of 2017. Allen is banned from owning firearms because of possession of cocaine in 2008 in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court that he was sentenced to eight months in prison for.

An arraignment date for the pair has not been set yet.