29 hurt in severe turbulence on Mexican airliner


September 27, 2018 at 9:28a.m.

Associated Press

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Aviation authorities in Mexico say 29 people were hurt and 12 of them hospitalized after an airliner hit a pocket of turbulence.

The Airbus A320 was on a flight from the western city of Guadalajara to the border city of Tijuana late Wednesday.

The flight operated by the airline Volaris hit the turbulence at an altitude of 34,000 feet about halfway into the flight.

The government's Civil Aviation office described the turbulence as "moderate."

It said the plane continued on to Tijuana, where paramedics were waiting.

The 12 hospitalized included eight passengers and four flight attendants.

