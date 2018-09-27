29 hurt in severe turbulence on Mexican airliner
Associated Press
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Aviation authorities in Mexico say 29 people were hurt and 12 of them hospitalized after an airliner hit a pocket of turbulence.
The Airbus A320 was on a flight from the western city of Guadalajara to the border city of Tijuana late Wednesday.
The flight operated by the airline Volaris hit the turbulence at an altitude of 34,000 feet about halfway into the flight.
The government's Civil Aviation office described the turbulence as "moderate."
It said the plane continued on to Tijuana, where paramedics were waiting.
The 12 hospitalized included eight passengers and four flight attendants.
More like this from vindy.com
- March 24, 2017 9:40 p.m.
Harrison Ford says he was distracted when he flew over plane
- May 1, 2018 midnight
Asylum seekers denied US entry for second day
- September 21, 2017 12:08 a.m.
Consultant discusses airline changes that caused Allegiant to end service
- May 19, 2018 midnight
Plane with 110 aboard crashes in Cuba, 3 said to survive
- May 20, 2018 midnight
Trump welcomes wife home in tweet that misspells name
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.