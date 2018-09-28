2 dogs abandoned inside car in North Side driveway

YOUNGSTOWN

Two dogs found in a car Wednesday on the North Side and taken to the Animal Charity Humane Society were getting the spa treatment Thursday.

Baths and grooming were the main items on the agenda for the two mixed-breed dogs, said Chari Hively, interim director of Animal Charity.

Hively said the dogs – one female and male – were very thirsty and have been drinking lots of water.

Both dogs have heavily matted fur which necessitated the grooming. The female dog has a hernia that will probably require surgery.

Hively said both dogs appeared to have been socialized in the past and they appeared to be happy around people.

“They’re good spirited,” Hively said. “They’re really sociable and happy to be here. Maybe it’s because they’re around people.”

The dogs were found about 5:40 p.m. Wednesday inside a car at a home in the 800 block of Crandall Avenue.

Officers were called to the home by neighbors who told them a woman who lived in the home moved out this week but left the dogs behind in the car.

Read more about the matter in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.