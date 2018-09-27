1 in custody after shots fired near high school

Associated Press

LORAIN, Ohio (AP) — Police in northeast Ohio say a 17-year-old has been charged after shots were fired near a high school.

WJW-TV reports police responded to an area near Lorain High School Wednesday afternoon. Authorities say the suspect isn't a student at Lorain High School.

A Lorain City Schools spokeswoman says Lorain High School, Fran Jacinto Elementary and General Johnnie Wilson Middle School were all placed on lockdown while the scene was secured.

No injuries were reported. An investigation continues.

Information from: WJW-TV, http://www.fox8.com