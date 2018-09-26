Y'town schools bus drivers assaulted

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

A Youngstown schools bus driver was injured Wednesday when attacked by a parent who tried to board a disabled bus to get his children, which isn’t permitted, according to schools spokeswoman Denise Dick.

The altercation between the parent, Jermaine Willis of Youngstown, and the driver, occurred after a bus broke down at about 4 p.m. at Mahoning and Lakeview avenues. A second bus came to finish the route and as students were switching buses, a fight occurred.

While the driver was trying to break up the fight, students began leaving the disabled bus and the driver went to block the door when Willis, charged with assault, threw him to the ground, injuring his elbow and leg, police reported.

The driver of the second bus was grabbed around the throat by a female student.