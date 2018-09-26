Another YSU big gift

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown State University President Jim Tressel announced a seven-figure donation Tuesday to YSU’s $100 million “We See Tomorrow” campaign.

The estate of Ned Kaufman, a YSU alumnus and former local teacher, has donated $1.9 million to establish a scholarship in honor of his parents, Donald and Ann Kaufman.

The scholarship will provide $80,000 a year in assistance for students studying at the Beeghly College of Education.

Charles Howell, Beeghly College of Education dean, said he’s thrilled to accept the gift on behalf of his college. The scholarship extends opportunities to students who struggle financially, he said.

“When we see a scholarship like this ... $80,000 a year can make a huge impact on our student population,” Howell said.

Herbert Kaufman, Ned Kaufman’s brother, said he’s a proud messenger of his brother.

“I hope that the future students eligible for this scholarship go on to do a distinguished career and appreciate the education they received at Youngstown State ... as much as my brother did,” Herbert Kaufman said.

Ned Kaufman was a Korean War veteran who earned both bachelor’s and master’s degrees from YSU, taught English for 22 years in the Youngstown and Boardman schools, and died in February at age 89.

Tressel extended his gratitude.

“The Kaufman family’s devotion to this region and its history at YSU will be remembered forever through this scholarship endowment,” he said. “On behalf of everyone at YSU, our heartfelt thanks to the Kaufmans for their continued support for YSU and for the region’s future educators.”

For information on the campaign, visit ysufoundation.org.