Warren adds 6 officers

WARREN

Warren Police Department got closer to its goal of employing 70 police officers Monday when six new officers took the oath of office, bringing the number to 69.

Each of the officers will undergo nine months of training, including riding with a veteran officer.

They are Donald Shipman, Brandon McDaniels, Andrea Mixon, Mario Matash, Raegan Hoffman and Andrew McDuffee.

Voters were promised the department’s staffing would rise to 70 officers if they approved a half-percent income tax in November 2016. Voters approved the increase, but the department has had trouble finding enough qualified people to fill the positions.

Eric Merkel, Warren police chief, said there are still two potential hires on the current Warren Civil Service Commission hiring list, so it’s possible the department will reach 70 before asking for an additional hiring exam.

Taste of Hubbard

HUBBARD

The 11th annual Taste of Hubbard fundraiser takes place Sunday at Harding Park on 249 Roosevelt Drive from noon to 3 p.m. There will be more than 20 food vendors, a vintage car cruise (cars can be registered on-site), arts and crafts, an auction and music to enjoy.

Tickets are $20 and can be bought at or before the event. For pre-sale tickets, call 330-534-3272 or 330-534-5060. The event is sponsored by the Meeting House Building Committee, Hubbard Rotary, Hubbard Area Chamber of Commerce and the Harding Park Board. The fundraiser is for the construction of the Meeting House in Harding Park.

Not-guilty plea in assault

WARREN

Patrick L. Anderson, 18, of Robert Avenue Northwest, was arraigned Tuesday on felonious assault, accused of assaulting his girlfriend’s husband Thursday at a different Robert Avenue home. A not-guilty plea was entered for him Tuesday in Warren Municipal Court and bond of $50,000 was set.

The victim, 24, said when he arrived home Thursday, Anderson was on his couch, so he asked him what he was doing there, and Anderson said he was “doing whatever he wanted.” The two fought, and Anderson picked up a metal baseball bat and swung it at the victim, who blocked it with his arm and took possession of it. Anderson then grabbed a knife, but the victim also took that.

Anderson then left the home but came back with three or four other males. The victim’s wife and Anderson left together. The victim had a bruise on his arm and scratches on his shoulder and neck area, police said.

Community Night set

CAMPBELL

Campbell K-7 School students and their families are invited to attend the district’s “Community Nights” throughout the year.

The first of the four Community Night events will take place Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the school. The first event is titled Game Night. On Dec. 6, the school will host its second Community Night, called Winter Festival; on March 21, the third event, March Madness, will take place; and May 23 will be the date of Cultural Night.

Each event is free.

Man found walking nude

WARREN

Police took a man to the Trumbull Regional Medical Center for evaluation after they found him walking naked along Youngstown Road near East Avenue.

A caller told police the man was walking naked along Laird Avenue, but when the officer spotted him early Saturday, he was on Youngstown Road.

“He started approaching my vehicle while talking jibberish,” the officer said. “He was completely naked from head to toe.” A second officer assisted.

The man, whose name was not included in the police report, apparently had not bathed in a while.

“He put his hands out as if to choke me,” the officer reported. The officer avoided him and said, “He obviously was in no condition to listen to my words.”

One officer grabbed the man’s wrist. He was handcuffed and taken to the hospital.

Howland food trucks

HOWLAND

The final Howland Food Truck Friday of the year will be 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Butler Institute of American Art Howland Branch, 9350 E. Market St. Admission is free.

Eight food trucks will provide dinner. Participants are urged to bring lawn chairs or a blanket and stay for the music of The Labra Brothers.

Among the food trucks are Melted Fusion, seasonal, melted-cheese sandwiches; Babcia’s Lunchbox, homemade Polish favorites; Se ±or Joe’s Mexican Cuisine, including tacos and burritos; The Alternative, fresh burgers; Vernon’s Meatballs Gone Wild; The Waffle Wagon; Wrap Stars, offering chicken and steak wraps; and The Big Green Thing, which uses local, seasonal ingredients.