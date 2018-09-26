Time Capsule Toys marking one year of flashbacks to childhood

GIRARD

Time Capsule Toys on North Market Street has been providing nostalgia and childhood flashbacks with its vintage toys for almost a year.

Walking into the store is a blast from the past for those growing up in the ‘70s and ‘80s, with hundreds of collectibles with familiar names such as Transformers, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and G.I. Joe.

As an adult, collecting toys remains enjoyable because “its going back to a simpler time,” said Rick Fusselman, owner of Time Capsule Toys.

Fusselman said one of his fondest memories growing up in the mid-’80s was when his mother would take him to the mall once a week to buy a Masters of the Universe figure.

The store will be celebrating its one-year anniversary with a 15 percent off sale Nov. 20-24.

Many patrons are people who are buying and selling vintage toys from their youth. Plenty of curious kids and teenagers visit, too, probably attracted by the red life-size Power Ranger standing outside.

