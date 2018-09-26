Summary of recent criminal activity in Austintown and Canfield

AUSTINTOWN

Sept. 18

Fraud: An Eastwind Place resident discovered $1,200 worth of fraudulent credit-card charges.

Theft: Ashley M. Ahlquist, 25, of North Highland Avenue, Girard, was charged with intentionally failing to self-scan $150 worth of food items and hair products while in Walmart, 6001 Mahoning Ave.

Summons: Police answered a call regarding a vehicular accident with possible injuries in the 800 block of North Canfield-Niles Road, where they wrote a summons charging Jennifer L. Cupan, 36, with obstructing official business. Cupan, of Southern Boulevard, Youngstown, admitted having fled the scene because she had no valid driver’s license, a report showed.

Theft: Jewelry was reportedly stolen from Austintown Pawn Inc., 3700 Mahoning Ave.

Theft by deception: Police investigated a possible fraudulent GoFundMe account that reportedly originated from the 4200 block of Woodmere Drive.

Theft: A $50 ticket was stolen from Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course, 655 N. Canfield-Niles Road.

Sept. 19

Theft: A set of car keys was missing from a residence in the 5700 block of Norquist Boulevard.

Recovered property: A Ford Taurus was found in Campbell after having been reported stolen in the 100 block of Javit Court.

Burglary: Took place in the 1800 block of South Raccoon Road, though the report offered no further details.

Overdose: Authorities responded to a possible drug overdose in the 4200 block of Woodmere Drive, where firefighters and paramedics reported having found a man slumped in a vehicle in the garage before he was given two doses of naloxone to reverse or block the effects of opioids, then taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. After coming to, the man admitted having a tin fold that contained a small quantity of suspected heroin, a report stated.

Domestic violence: Jeremiah J. Bugno, 38, of Staatz Drive, Austintown, was charged with the crime after his wife alleged that during an altercation related to the contents of an iPhone, an intoxicated Bugno punched her upper chest area and lower rib cage.

Sept. 20

Assault: An assault was reported in the 300 block of North Edgehill Avenue. The report contained no specific details, however.

Drugs: Officers investigating a possible parking violation on North Beverly Avenue charged James D. Schmidt of South Avenue Extension, North Lima, with possessing drug paraphernalia. Schmidt, 35, had a paper bag that contained a course scouring pad for drug use, police alleged.

Fraud: A Tulane Avenue resident discovered a $1,726 unauthorized credit-card charge.

Sept. 21

Arrest: Police arrested James M. Adkins, 41, at his Kenmar Court residence upon learning that the Austintown man was wanted on a Hubbard warrant charging forgery and theft.

Auto theft: A 2001 Chevrolet Impala was stolen in the 3700 block of Riblett Road.

Theft: Pamela A. Snyder, 53, faced a theft charge after officers alleged Snyder, of Vera Avenue, Southington, had stolen two undergarments from Walmart.

Arrest: A traffic stop near North Meridian Road resulted in the arrest of Lauren L. Gordon, 34, of West Heights Avenue, Youngstown. Gordon was wanted on a bench warrant accusing her of failing to appear in Youngstown Municipal Court.

Fraud: A bad $3,278 check was reportedly passed at a business in the 1600 block of South Canfield-Niles Road.

Pursuit: Police reported that after attempting to pull over a car with a stolen license plate near Belle Vista Avenue, the driver led them on a vehicular chase that reached 70 mph on Mahoning Avenue before authorities terminated the pursuit near Salt Springs Road.

Criminal damaging: A window was broken at a home in the 400 block of South Raccoon Road.

Theft: A hubcap was removed from a vehicle at a business in the 300 block of Victoria Road.

Theft: A Kirwan Drive resident alleged a home healthcare worker stole then cashed a check.

Sept. 22

Arrest: Authorities investigated a report that a man had jumped a fence and peered through a back-porch window to a Woodridge Drive home before apprehending Jayrell L. Cunningham, 21, of South Raccoon Road, Austintown, and charging him with obstructing official business and carrying a concealed weapon. Cunningham led officers on a foot chase, ignored several commands to stop and was found with a 5-inch knife with a curved blade, a report showed.

Theft: A South Navarre Avenue resident’s stolen wallet was returned, but the victim discovered a $20 unauthorized charge had been made.

Theft: Janet E. Price, 64, of Ardmore Drive, Youngstown, was charged in the theft of $45 worth of undergarments and other merchandise from Walmart.

Theft: A wallet and credit cards were reported stolen at Austintown Township Park, 6000 Kirk Road.

Sept. 23

Arrest: While assisting with an accident investigation in the 4400 block of Norquist Boulevard, authorities took Joshua R. Kosa, 35, into custody. Kosa, of South Bailey Road, North Jackson, was wanted on an outstanding Boardman Area Court warrant charging theft.

Burglary: To a residence in the 4100 block of New Road. A bicycle was recovered after having been stolen.

Theft: A car title and registration were removed from a vehicle in the 70 block of South Beverly Avenue.

Theft: A suspect reportedly fled after a shoplifting situation at Giant Eagle, 5220 Mahoning Ave., though the report did not mention what had been taken.

Harassment: A person in the 5600 block of Mahoning Avenue reported having received a series of such text messages.

Theft: A tractor battery was stolen in the 4400 block of Alderwood Drive.

Drugs: A large amount of suspected marijuana and cash was reportedly found in the 4100 block of New Road, though no arrests were mentioned in the report.

Theft: Breazia L. Smith, 24, of Colonial Drive, and Na’Tyjsha D. McCall, 21, of Oregon Avenue, were charged with theft and complicity to theft, respectively. The two Youngstown women were accused in the theft of 68 items that totaled $871 at Walmart.

CANFIELD

Sept. 19

Accident: Officers investigated a possible hit-skip accident in the 300 block of West Main Street.

Sept. 20

Arrest: After stopping his car on East Main Street, authorities charged David Powell, 60, of South Main Street, Austintown, with operating a vehicle impaired.

Sept. 21

Arrest: Police on U.S. Route 224 pulled over then arrested Beau Manley of East Wood Street, East Palestine, on charges of falsification and driving under suspension. Manley, 35, also was cited on a charge of operating an unsafe vehicle.

Sept. 22

Arrest: Joselyn Askew, 25, of East Avondale Avenue, Youngstown, was taken into custody during a traffic stop on Fairground Boulevard. Askew was wanted on a warrant accusing her of failing to appear in Boardman Area Court.

Drugs: After pulling him over on East Main Street, officers charged Matthew Thoennes, 31, of North Edgehill Avenue, Austintown, with drug abuse (marijuana) and driving under suspension. In addition, Jonathan Faircloth, 34, of Church Hill Road, Girard, faced a felony charge of drug abuse (methamphetamine).

