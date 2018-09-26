BREAKING: Siranovic, former police chief for Smith Township, guilty of stealing about $10,000

Siranovic, former police chief for Smith Township, guilty of stealing about $10,000


September 26, 2018 at 4:28p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

A Mahoning County jury found John Siranovic, former police chief for Smith Township, guilty of stealing about $10,000 from the police department’s evidence locker. 

The jury returned guilty verdicts on charges of theft in office and grand theft. 

Judge Anthony M. D’Apolito ordered Siranovic placed on house arrest until his sentencing hearing. 

He also must forfeit all guns, all law enforcement regalia and must not draw any money from his state retirement account. 

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Sorry, no featured properties currently.