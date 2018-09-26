Siranovic, former police chief for Smith Township, guilty of stealing about $10,000
YOUNGSTOWN
A Mahoning County jury found John Siranovic, former police chief for Smith Township, guilty of stealing about $10,000 from the police department’s evidence locker.
The jury returned guilty verdicts on charges of theft in office and grand theft.
Judge Anthony M. D’Apolito ordered Siranovic placed on house arrest until his sentencing hearing.
He also must forfeit all guns, all law enforcement regalia and must not draw any money from his state retirement account.
