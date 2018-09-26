Ryan applauds new defense appropriations

WASHINGTON, D.C.

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, a member of the Defense Appropriations Committee, voted in support of the Fiscal Year 2019 Defense Appropriations Act, a bill that Ryan says provides the necessary funding to support the soldiers, sailors, marines and airmen who work at Camp Ravenna and Youngstown Air Reserve Station on a daily basis.

Ryan said the bill also “supports our war fighters, restores military readiness, and bolsters our Armed Forces.”

The bill, which now heads to the President for his signature, also includes funding for the Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education, he said.

“In addition to providing much-needed federal funding to our local communities, this bill provides the largest pay raise in nine years for our troops and increases funding for military readiness,” said Ryan.

“Overall, the bill includes a 2.6 percent increase in pay for our troops; funding above the request for defense-related medical research; a boost in base funding for our military by $17.1 billion above Fiscal Year 18 levels; and $145.7 billion for equipment procurement.