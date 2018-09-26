Prosecutors tell court phone data collected legally in conviction of Austin Burke

WARREN

Trumbull County prosecutors responded Wednesday to an appeal filed by an attorney for convicted murderer Austin Burke, saying a June U.S. Supreme Court ruling on cell phone tracking technology isn’t a reason to overturn Burke’s convictions.

The high court said law enforcement needs a court order — something Trumbull officials did not have — to obtain such data. But Trumbull officials obtained the type of permission that was required at the time of the 2017 killing, Wednesday’s filing says.

Burke, 19, of Bristolville, was sentenced in March to 47 years to life in prison for killing Brandon Sample, 22, in a rural area of Bristol Township June 12, 2017.

Read more about the case in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.