Prosecutors tell court phone data collected legally in conviction of Austin Burke
WARREN
Trumbull County prosecutors responded Wednesday to an appeal filed by an attorney for convicted murderer Austin Burke, saying a June U.S. Supreme Court ruling on cell phone tracking technology isn’t a reason to overturn Burke’s convictions.
The high court said law enforcement needs a court order — something Trumbull officials did not have — to obtain such data. But Trumbull officials obtained the type of permission that was required at the time of the 2017 killing, Wednesday’s filing says.
Burke, 19, of Bristolville, was sentenced in March to 47 years to life in prison for killing Brandon Sample, 22, in a rural area of Bristol Township June 12, 2017.
Read more about the case in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.
More like this from vindy.com
- July 19, 2018 12:02 a.m.
Attorney gets more time to appeal Trumbull murder conviction, cites ‘seismic’ supreme-court ruling
- June 26, 2018 10:55 p.m.
Attorneys at odds over high court's ruling on cellphone data collection
- June 27, 2018 12:07 a.m.
Attorney in Bristol murder case thinks Supreme Court ruling could affect client’s appeal
- February 26, 2018 2:51 p.m.
Cell phones, other technologies make crime fighting easier, prosecutor says
- March 9, 2018 4:48 p.m.
UPDATE | Austin Burke guilty in Brandon Sample aggravated murder
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.