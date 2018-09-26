Primanti to donate to Potential school

BOARDMAN

The Primanti Bros. location at 6731 South Ave. will donate 25 percent of food sales to Potential Development School for Students with Autism as part of its Eat for a Cause benefit Thursday.

Diners can participate from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday. Mention Potential Development at the time of ordering. Both dine-in and take-out orders qualify for the donation.

Dunkin’ Donuts to change its name

Dunkin’ is dropping the donuts – from its name, anyway.

Doughnuts are still on the menu, but Dunkin’ Donuts is renaming itself Dunkin’ to reflect its increasing emphasis on coffee and other drinks, which make up 60 percent of its sales.

The 68-year-old chain has toyed with the idea for a while. In 2006, it released a new motto – “America runs on Dunkin’ – that didn’t mention doughnuts.

The name change will officially take place in January.

Michael Kors buys Versace for $2B

NEW YORK

Michael Kors is buying the Italian fashion house Versace in a deal worth more than $2 billion, continuing its hard charge into the world of high-end fashion.

The deal Tuesday comes just 14 months after the New York handbag maker spent $1.35 billion adding to its portfolio Jimmy Choo, the shoemaker that rocketed to fame on the high heels of “Sex and the City.”

Michael Kors remains the chief creative director at Kors, but the expanding company will be renamed Capri Holdings Ltd., with $8 billion in projected annual sales.

Inspire Brands buys Sonic chain for $2.3B

ATLANTA

Arby’s owner Inspire Brands is buying the Sonic drive-in hamburger chain.

Inspire is paying $43.50 per share cash, or $2.3 billion, for Sonic, which has 3,600 restaurants in the U.S. Inspire expects the deal to close by the end of this year.

Sonic will operate as a separate business unit within Inspire and remain based in Oklahoma City. The first Sonic opened in Oklahoma in 1953.

Inspire says Sonic’s management team will also remain in place.

Atlanta-based Inspire was formed earlier this year when Arby’s acquired the Buffalo Wild Wings chain.

Owner of Texas 3-D gun company resigns after arrest

AUSTIN, Texas

An activist who garnered national attention for running a Texas company that sells blueprints for making untraceable 3-D-printed guns has resigned from the firm he founded after being arrested on charges of having sex with an underage girl.

Cody Wilson tendered his resignation Friday evening to tend to “personal matters,” Paloma Heindorff, director of development for Austin-based Defense Distributed said at a Tuesday news conference. The company is at the center of a federal case in which several states sued to block it from posting plans to build 3-D-printed guns online.

Heindroff said she would be taking over Wilson’s duties as director and was a strong believer in the Second Amendment.

