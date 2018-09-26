Pope: Priestly abuse scandals driving Catholic faithful away
Associated Press
TALLINN, Estonia
Pope Francis conceded Tuesday that priestly sex-abuse scandals are outraging the Catholic faithful and driving them away, and said the church must change its ways if it wants to keep future generations.
Francis referred directly to the crisis convulsing his papacy on the fourth and final day of his Baltic pilgrimage, which coincided with the release of a devastating new report into decades of sex abuse and cover-ups in Germany.
Francis told young people in Estonia, considered one of the least religious countries in the world, that he knew many felt the church had nothing to offer them and simply doesn’t understand the problems of young adults today.
“They are outraged by sexual and economic scandals that do not meet with clear condemnation, by our unpreparedness to really appreciate the lives and sensibilities of the young, and simply by the passive role we assign them,” he told Catholic, Lutheran and Orthodox young people in the Kaarli Lutheran Church in the Estonian capital of Tallinn.
The pope said the Catholic Church wants to respond to those complaints transparently and honestly.
“We ourselves need to be converted,” he said. “We have to realize that, in order to stand by your side, we need to change many situations that, in the end, put you off.”
More like this from vindy.com
- September 25, 2018 noon
Pope: Priestly abuse scandals driving Catholic faithful away
- August 20, 2018 2:41 p.m.
Pope on sex abuse: 'We showed no care for the little ones'
- September 13, 2018 midnight
Francis calls clergy abuse summit as issue imperils papacy
- June 12, 2018 midnight
Pope starts purge in church over sex-abuse scandal
- September 14, 2018 midnight
Pope OKs probe into US bishop as he meets with US delegation
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.