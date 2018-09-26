Police: Teen caught with large amount of pot after mom moved

Staff report

AUSTINTOWN

Township police said a 16-year-old intended to sell some of the three-quarters of a pound of suspected marijuana they found Sunday in his nearly vacant New Road home.

Austintown Police Department Detective Jeff Solic said Tuesday the teen is being referred to Mahoning County Juvenile Court on charges of possessing more than 300 grams of marijuana, which is a fifth-degree felony-level possession.

Solic said police responded to the New Road home on reports of suspicious activity. Neighbors said they knew the residents had moved out, but saw activity inside the home. Investigators learned the teen’s mother moved out of state, but the 16-year-old remained in the home.

Solic said police found the 16-year-old and other young adults living in the home “with little to no furniture and no food” – yet a “substantial” amount of marijuana and cash, which police recovered.

The teen’s mother has yet to be charged. The matter is under investigation.