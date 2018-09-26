Part of Himrod Expressway will close for cleanup

YOUNGSTOWN

As part of the city’s effort to remove brush and vegetation from the Himrod Avenue Expressway, a portion of it will be closed starting at 7 a.m. Friday and reopening at 7 p.m. Sunday.

The section being closed, including on and off ramps, is from Wilson Avenue to Albert Street.

Detours will be posted.

Another section of the expressway was closed a week ago.