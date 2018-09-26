Last suspect in bar shooting rounded up by city police
YOUNGSTOWN — The last of three men wanted for a shooting earlier this year at a North Side bar was taken into custody today by U.S. Marshals.
Carl Fleeton, 20, was found at a house on Everett Avenue in Youngstown. He has warrants for felonious assault and carrying a concealed weapon through municipal court.
Fleeton is one of three men accused of wounding a man in March in the parking lot of a Belmont Avenue bar after a fight inside moved to the parking lot.
Two other suspects are already in custody.
