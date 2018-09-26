METRO DIGEST || Honors College event

Honors College event

YOUNGSTOWN

The Honors College at Youngstown State University hosts an open house Oct. 19 on campus. The annual event gives high school students and their parents a chance to hear from current Honors students, staff and faculty; tour the Honors residence halls and facilities; and learn more about the program. To be eligible for membership and scholarships offered through the Honors College, high school seniors must have an overall grade point average of 3.5, and a minimum ACT score of 26 or SAT score of at least 1240. To learn more, visitysu.edu/honors.

Open house at YSU

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown State University’s Williamson College of Business Administration will host an open house for prospective students from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 20 in Williamson Hall, 221 North Hazel St.

Check-in begins at 9 a.m. followed by a welcome from President Jim Tressel at 9:30 a.m. Meet current students, faculty and staff to learn about WCBA majors, leadership activities, professional development experiences and career opportunities.

Visit ysu.edu/academics/williamson-college-business-administration to make a reservation,. For information, call the Student Service Center in the WCBA at 330-941-2376. Free parking is directly across the street from the southern entrance to Williamson Hall on Wood Street.

Valley grad dies

AUSTINTOWN

Joseph Parise, 37, a 1999 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and a corrections officer at Oak Park Heights, a Level 5 maximum-security prison in Stillwater, Minn., died Monday morning after going to the aid of another staff member who was being assaulted by an inmate.

According to AFSCME Council 5, the union which represented Parise and other corrections officers, reported that an inmate was repeatedly punching a corrections officer in the face when Parise and other staff members went to help and restrained the inmate, reported 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner. However, Parise experienced a medical emergency and was taken to a hospital where he died. The Minnesota Department of Corrections described Parise as “an amazing man and officer.”

Dining with Diabetes

CORTLAND

Ohio State University Extension of Mahoning/Trumbull County is offering a Dining with Diabetes Series, a cooking school and nutrition education program designed for people with diabetes and their family members or caregivers. The series of four Monday classes, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 1, 8, 15 and 22, includes cooking demonstrations of healthy techniques for participants to use in their own kitchens. The cost is $30 per person.

The classes are at the Agriculture and Family Education Building, 520 W. Main St. Registration forms are available online at: http://trumbull.osu.edu or by calling 330-638-6783.

More Digest on A5