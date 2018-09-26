Exal Corp. celebrate 25 years in business

By JORDYN GRZELEWSKI

YOUNGSTOWN

The uniform that Dave Dravecky wore when he played for the San Francisco Giants looks nothing like the clothes Exal Corp.’s employees wear to work.

Still, Dravecky told the Youngstown-based company’s employees Tuesday night, they wear a uniform in which they should take pride.

Dravecky, who grew up in Youngstown and went on to become a Major League Baseball pitcher, spoke at an event at Stambaugh Auditorium celebrating Exal’s 25th anniversary. He will speak at a second event tonight.

Exal, which designs and manufactures aluminum containers, was founded in Youngstown in 1993 by entrepreneur Delfin Gibert.

“He wanted to come here because of the hard work and ethic of the community,” said Exal CEO Michael Mapes. “This is a workforce that is built on doing the right thing.”

Today, the company’s operations span North and South America, with a factory in Brazil and three in Argentina, in addition to its Youngstown facility. Exal, now owned by the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board, employs about 350 people in Youngstown and 1,000 total.

The company specializes in producing aluminum packaging for aerosol and beverage products. Producing containers for products such as deodorant and hairspray, Exal counts major self-care companies among its clients.

Reflecting on Exal’s 25th anniversary, Mapes called the milestone “an amazing accomplishment.”

“In [another] 25 years, I see Exal being at the forefront of innovation and design and helping launch some of the coolest, most innovative products to the shelf,” he said.

In his remarks, Dravecky shared his story of growing up in Youngstown, playing baseball at Youngstown State University and in the minor leagues, and then getting called up to the majors in 1982. Life took an unexpected turn for him in 1987, when doctors found a cancerous tumor in his pitching arm.

“I grew up in Youngstown, becoming that boy who would one day see his dream come true,” said Dravecky.

After graduating from Boardman High School, he walked onto YSU’s baseball team.

“Those were some of the most wonderful years I had, thinking back on those four years at Youngstown State University,” he said.

After being drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates, Dravecky was called up to the majors with the San Diego Padres in 1982. He was traded to the Giants in 1987.

Soon after, a lump in Dravecky’s arm was diagnosed as cancer, requiring surgery that removed half the deltoid muscle in his pitching arm. He was told he would never pitch again, but he made a comeback to the majors in 1989.

Days later, in August 1989, Dravecky was pitching during a game in Montreal when a bone in his pitching arm snapped.

“Ultimately I had to retire from baseball. The cancer had returned,” Dravecky said. He would go on to have his left arm and shoulder amputated.

Dravecky recalled the identity crisis that followed the end of his baseball career.

But after a dark period, Dravecky said he learned an important lesson, one that resonates no matter what job you have: “It’s not what you do that matters, it’s who you are.”