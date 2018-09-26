CCA earns award as best halfway house program in Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN

Community Corrections Association CEO David Stillwagon said people who complete his organization’s halfway house program reoffend at a lower rate than state and national averages.

The most recent information for CCA shows that about 22 percent of people who complete the program reoffend, compared to 40 to 45 percent nationwide and 28 percent in Ohio.

That has earned the organization a Clifford Skeen Award for having the state’s best program.

“It’s great that what we are doing is working and being acknowledged across the state,” Stillwagon said.

It’s the fourth time CCA’s halfway house program has received the award. It won the inaugural award when Gov. George Voinovich initiated the awards in 1993 and again was honored in 2007 and 2014. For the first time, CCA received recognition as a finalist in the Clifford Skeen Award’s jail diversion category for its day-reporting program.

Stillwagon said it validates the hard work the staff puts in on a day-to-day basis.

