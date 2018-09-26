Boardman police get a second voyeur report

BREAKING: Siranovic, former police chief for Smith Township, guilty of stealing about $10,000

September 26, 2018 at 12:34p.m.

BOARDMAN

A second West Boulevard resident reported a man looking through her apartment window Monday afternoon, according to police reports.

She did not think to report the incident until reading that police were investigating a man who touched himself in front of a woman’s West Boulevard apartment window Saturday night.

The victim told police she would call immediately if she observes further suspicious activity.

