Boardman PD looks into rash of thefts from cars

September 26, 2018 at 12:16p.m.

BOARDMAN — Township police are investigating multiple thefts from cars occurring Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

One person told police her vehicle was broken into on Boardman-Canfield Road Sunday evening, and her bank card was taken.

A second person told police that his cars were broken into Monday night, and a GPS was stolen. They were parked in his driveway on Orlo Lane.

A third person said he and his neighbor on West Boulevard were robbed when a suspect broke into their cars Tuesday, according to reports.

A wallet was taken from one of the cars.

