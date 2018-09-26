Better grades will come, Mohip tells council's education committee
YOUNGSTOWN
Youngstown City Schools CEO Krish Mohip said he is expecting better state report card grades in the coming years.
Mohip, during a Tuesday afternoon Youngstown City Council Education Committee meeting, defended the district’s Ohio Department of Education State Report Card failing grades after committee chairwoman, Councilwoman Basia Adamczak, D-7th, asked him if the decrease in grades is normally followed by a spike or sharp increase.
He said it is.
“In my experience in other districts, once you have some continuous years of growth – especially growth that’s aligned to national norms – you’ll see spikes in achievement,” he said.
Mohip is in the beginning of his third year of a three-year contract to expire July 31, 2019. Also attending Wednesday’s committee meeting were city council members Julius Oliver, D-1st, Anita Davis, D-6th, and Nate Pinkard, D-3rd.
“I’m confident the work we are doing is the right work. We have a measurement, though not assessed by the state, that measures the growth of a child three times a year – the NWEA (Northwest Evaluation Association). ... I felt like year one was really last year despite it being year two, because last year was the first year we were really digging deep into instruction.”
The district is making gains and just needs a few more years of this kind of growth, Mohip added.
“I come here after receiving an F on the state report card saying that I am excited about the direction the district is going,” Mohip said. “We are seeing progress. You have to make sure you have strong growth before you get to achievement levels. We are making strong growth.”
Read more about the matter in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.
More like this from vindy.com
- September 15, 2018 12:06 a.m.
Looking into Youngstown schools' grades
- September 9, 2018 12:09 a.m.
State report cards are coming this week
- September 14, 2018 12:01 a.m.
UPDATE | State Report Card shows some Valley schools making progress
- September 24, 2017 midnight
Y’town’s state report card shows schools in jeopardy
- September 26, 2017 6:21 p.m.
Powerless Youngstown school board wants its authority back
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.