Austintown man catches, binds home intruder

AUSTINTOWN — A township resident reportedly caught and tied up a masked home intruder early this morning.

James J. Centafanti, 39, of Norquest Boulevard, Youngstown, burglarized the Kirk Road home three times in the last four nights, according to a township police report. This morning, a resident caught him in the kitchen and was able to bind his hands with zip ties until police arrived.

Centafanti admitted to taking $25 from the home earlier this week in order to pay down a gambling debt.

Centafanti is set for arraignment on three felony counts of burglary Oct. 1 in the county area court in Austintown.