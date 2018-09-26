APNewsBreak: 3rd Ohio diocese to release list

Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Latest on the release of names of abusive priests (all times local):

1:50 p.m.

Another Roman Catholic diocese in Ohio plans to make public the names of priests who have been accused of sexual abuse.

The Catholic Diocese of Columbus said Wednesday it intends to release a list within the next few months that will include priests who've been credibly accused of abuse, both living or dead.

The diocese says in a statement that the diocese understands it's an important step to restore confidence in the church and its clergy.

The announcement comes as the Steubenville diocese said this week that it will make public the names of abusive priests by the end of October.

Three of Ohio's six dioceses now say they will release new lists in the wake of a Pennsylvania grand jury report that listed more than 300 clergy.

8:50 a.m.

A second Roman Catholic diocese in Ohio says it will release a list of priests who have been accused of sexual abuse and misconduct in the wake of the Pennsylvania grand jury report that named more than 300 clergy and detailed their abuse.

A spokesman for the Steubenville diocese in southeast Ohio has told The Associated Press that it will release a list by the end of October.

Steubenville diocese spokesman Dino Orsatti says Bishop Jeffrey Monforton wants the names of abusive priests made public in the interests of transparency and accountability. He estimated the list will include between 12 and 20 names after the diocesan review.

The Diocese of Youngstown announced earlier this month that it would release its list of abusive of priests sometime in the coming weeks.