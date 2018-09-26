Agenda Wednesday

Coitsville Township trustees, 3 p.m., meeting to interview candidates for the position of police officer, town hall, 3711 McCartney Road.

Girard City School District board of education, 4 p.m., regular meeting, Girard High School Library, 1244 Shannon Road, Girard.

Girard Planning Commission, 3 p.m., regular meeting, mayor’s office, city hall, 100 W. Main St.

Liberty Township trustees, 7:30 a.m., regular meeting, administration building, 1315 Church Hill-Hubbard Road.

AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.