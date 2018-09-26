Y'town native among Yale alums protesting Kavanaugh today in D.C.
YOUNGSTOWN
A Youngstown native was among the more than 100 Yale University students who traveled to Washington D.C. Monday to protest Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination.
Jacob Schriner-Briggs, Youngstown State University alum, was also one of two Yale students arrested during the peaceful protest outside of senators’ offices on Capitol Hill.
The Washington Post reported it’s unlawful to demonstrate inside any of the Capitol buildings and 128 activists were arrested for “crowding and obstruction.”
“If you believe in something, you should stand up for it,” Schriner-Briggs said.
The protesters asserted that the judicial confirmation process should be extended to thoroughly investigate three sexual assault allegations made by women against Kavanaugh, who is a Yale law school alum.
Schriner-Briggs and his classmates spoke to senators about their concerns with Kavanaugh’s nomination and the lack of investigation into the women’s claims.
“The biggest elements of the protest were to call for neutral factfinding, a better process and respect for women who bring forward these credible claims,” he said.
