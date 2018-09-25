Two men indicted in child deaths plead not guilty
YOUNGSTOWN — Two men indicted last week in the separate murders of two infants pleaded not guilty Tuesday.
Marc Flora, 29, of Campbell, pleaded not guilty by way of insanity to two counts of aggravated murder and one count of murder in the stabbing death of his 1-year-old daughter.
He is currently being held without bond, pending competency and sanity motions, said Nick Modarelli, chief assistant Mahoning County prosecutor.
Christian Sumpter, 24, of Austintown, was arraigned on one count of aggravated murder, two counts of murder and one count of endangering children in the blunt force trauma death of his 4-month-old daughter.
Prosecutors argued to have Sumpter held without bond but the magistrate deferred a bond ruling to Sumpter’s trial court and Judge Anthony D’Apolito.
He will continue to be held on a $150,000 bond in his unrelated felonious assault case.
