Storm off Carolinas to dump more rain
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (AP) — Forecasters say a storm system off the coast of the Florence-battered Carolinas will dump even more rain on the already saturated states.
The National Hurricane Center said on its website Tuesday that a broad area of low pressure about 260 miles south of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, is producing showers and thunderstorms on its north side. Forecasters said it could become a tropical depression Tuesday as it approaches the coast, and will dump rain on the coast regardless.
County officials have recommended that almost 8,000 people leave their homes — more than 10 percent of the population. Officials expect floodwaters to top several bridges, nearly cutting Georgetown County in two and leaving only one highway out during the expected crest early Thursday.
The hurricane center also warned of dangerous surf and rip currents along portions of the North Carolina coast on Tuesday.
More like this from vindy.com
- September 21, 2018 11 a.m.
New evacuations ordered because of Florence flooding
- October 6, 2016 1:40 p.m.
HURRICANE MATTHEW | Hurricane Matthew closes in on Florida with 140 mph winds
- September 21, 2018 9 a.m.
Florence evacuees return as others brace for more flooding
- September 14, 2018 9:27 a.m.
HURRICANE FLORENCE | UPDATE Florence drenches the Carolinas
- September 12, 2018 9:19 a.m.
HURRICANE FLORENCE UPDATE | Florence now Category 3 storm, still 'dangerous'
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.