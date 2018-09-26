Portman ‘disappointed’ in lack of GM commitment to Lordstown plant
WASHINGTON, D.C.
After meeting with General Motors CEO Mary Barra today, U.S. Sen. Rob Portman said he was “disappointed” that Barra would not make a public commitment to reinvest in the GM Lordstown plant.
“Ohio is a leader in auto manufacturing and I will continue to do everything I can to ensure that we keep our auto industry strong. Lordstown has some of the best auto workers in the world, and I remain disappointed by GM’s cutbacks at the plant,” Portman said in a statement. “I had a very frank discussion with GM CEO Mary Barra and pressed her to make a public commitment to the Lordstown plant and reinvest in its workforce. I’m disappointed she did not do so, but I’m going to keep fighting for this community.”
The Lordstown plant is currently down from three shifts to one, with the company citing slow sales of the Chevrolet Cruze car that is built there.
