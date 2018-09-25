Police arrest man accused of trespassing

AUSTINTOWN

Township police apprehended a 21-year-old Raccoon Road man concealed in black and carrying a concealed knife after he was reported trespassing on a property.

Jayrell Cunningham faces misdemeanor charges of obstructing official business, carrying concealed weapons and criminal trespass.

A Woodridge Drive woman reported Cunningham came onto her porch just after 1 a.m. Saturday wearing black clothes and a black bandana over his face. He looked into her home through her porch window, she told police.

Police who arrested Cunningham after a foot chase found he was carrying a curved knife.

Cunningham posted a $2,250 bond after his arraignment Monday in the county court in Austintown.

Mediation over plant

WARREN

The attorneys in the civil action involving the owners of the first Lordstown gas-fired power plant in the Lordstown Industrial Park and the developer of a proposed second power plant next door were in mediation twice last week.

Tony Cornicelli, chief Trumbull County Common Pleas Court magistrate and court mediator, said he expects the parties to have future negotiations and a future mediation session.

William Siderewicz, developer of the proposed second $900 million power plant, filed the action in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court a year ago, asking a judge to enforce an agreement between Siderewicz and owners of the first plant that would allow the second plant to be built.

The first plant is nearing completion.

Penney’s reports $100K in missing jewelry

BOARDMAN

The annual inventory at the JCPenney in the Southern Park Mall revealed about $100,000 in missing jewelry, according to a police report.

The inventory conducted Sept. 11 was the first since Sept. 12, 2017.

The store’s investigator told police he believes an employee is responsible due to questions that employee asked after the inventory.

Almost $58,000 in gold necklaces were stolen along with other gold jewelry, the report said.

The investigator told police the store will pursue charges should police identify a suspect.

Child-endangering case

WARREN

Quannita R. Pruitt, 20, of Palmyra Road Southwest, was booked into the Trumbull County jail Saturday on two counts of child endangering, jail records show.

A Warren police report says officers were called to the 2400 block of Palmyra Road at 4:07 p.m. Saturday for boys age 1 and 2 walking in the middle of Palmyra Road. Officers spoke with the citizens who were holding the children for safety, then went looking for their parents. One boy had on only a diaper in 60-degree weather.

Police located Pruitt about 15 minutes after the call, sleeping on a couch. Trumbull County Children Services was contacted.

Raising funds for USO

YOUNGSTOWN

Theta Chi Fraternity at Youngstown State University is hosting a series of fundraiser events this week that will benefit the USO.

G.I. Theta Chi began Sunday and continues this week with Quiz for a Cure from 8 to 10 tonight at Suzie’s Dogs and Drafts downtown; a car smash at the fraternity’s chapter house on Pennsylvania Avenue from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday; and a Red, White and Blue Day from noon to 6 p.m. Friday in the M-32 lot at which military members will be available to talk to students and let them participate in an inflatable obstacle course.

A car show will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in the YSU lot near the MVR restaurant. To enter a car, for a fee of $25, contact Bradley Linton at 330-559-0901.

Woman reports rape

WARREN

A city woman, 33, alleges she was raped at the Trumbull Regional Medical Center on Saturday between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Police said more information may be provided as the investigation progresses this week. A spokesman said Steward Health Care Systems, owner of the hospital, had no immediate comment.

Amputee sports clinic

BOARDMAN

Adaptive Sports Program of Ohio and Hanger Clinic are offering a free amputee sports clinic at the Boardman Hanger Clinic, 930 Trailwood Drive, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. today.

Participants can watch, learn and experience adaptive sports, including track and field, wheelchair basketball,and learn about recreational, competitive and elite paralympic sport opportunities for people with limb loss, limb difference, and other physical disabilities.

Activities also include hands-on demonstrations in several sports. Equipment is provided.

MRDD patient assaulted

AUSTINTOWN

A Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities patient reported being assaulted by a New Leaf Residential Services staff member “for no known reason.”

The patient told the board’s investigator he was struck by the staff member in the left arm with a closed fist Aug. 30. Others noted to police the patient was “consistent” in his recollection of the incident, despite his mental disability. Township police continue to investigate.

Accused of theft

AUSTINTOWN

A township woman who relies on a Youngstown-based in-home care provider claims her caregiver fraudulently withdrew $800 from her account.

The woman told police Friday her previous caregiver — who drove her to doctor’s appointments or to complete other errands — took a new job, leaving her in the hands of a freelance caregiver who came to her home Sept. 18.

The following Friday, she learned her account had been overdrawn and found record of a check cashed in the new caregiver’s name for $800 on Sept. 18.

Township detectives spoke with the caregiver’s employer about the situation. The investigation continues.

Child taken from mom

WARREN

Derek K. Rae, 22, of West Market Street and Red Fox Run Northwest, was arraigned Monday on child endangering. He was arrested at 3 a.m. Sunday after his girlfriend called 911 saying Rae had taken their son, 2, in his truck without putting him in a child seat. She said Rae was using a drug.

Police located Rae in handcuffs behind the truck on West Market Street in Warren Township, where he was arrested. Warren Township police had detained him for Warren police. The child was laying on the driver’s seat on his back in a T-shirt and diaper, police said.

The child was returned to his mother. She said Rae took the boy from her at 3 a.m. while she was sleeping with the boy. Rae told her he was taking the boy to the boy’s grandmother in Champion Township and acting strangely, she said.

A personal recognizance bond of $2,500 was set for Rae. He also pleaded not guilty to drunken driving, failure to drive in marked lanes, failure to use a child restraint and no seat belt. He is ordered to have no contact with the child without approval by Trumbull County Children Services.

Closed for repairs

POLAND

Struthers Road will be closed between U.S. Route 224 and Dobbins Road beginning today through Thursday for culvert repairs.

A detour will direct drivers from Route 224 to Clingan Road to Dobbins Road.

Youngstown Press Club

YOUNGSTOWN

Twenty-eight members of the newly chartered Youngstown Press Club signed the group’s founding document at an initial gathering Sept. 17 at the McDonough Museum of Art.

The group plans to offer professional development opportunities to working and retired media members and YSU students.

YSU students can join the Youngstown Press Club at no charge. Those working as journalists, authors, educators, public relations associates, advertising associates, public sector/nonprofit communicators and those retired from any of these categories may join the Youngstown Press Club as charter members through Dec. 31 for a reduced rate of $35. The regular dues rate is $50 per year. Students or professionals wishing to join should email Youngstownpressclub@gmail.com for a membership application.

Food, clothing giveaway

YOUNGSTOWN

Alpha and Omega First Baptist Church, 3120 Winton Ave., Youngstown, will give away a bag of food and clothing from 10 a.m. to noon today. Please bring a photo ID.

Closed for Hope Fest

WARREN

High Street, at North Park and Mahoning Avenues, will be closed from 4 p.m. Thursdayto 9 p.m. Friday for Hope Fest.

Board meeting set

NEW SPRINGFIELD

Springfield Township trustees will have a special board meeting at 10 a.m. todayat the township administration building, 3475 E. South Range Road.