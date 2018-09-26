Patrol: Car hits deputy's cruiser, injures driver, deputy
Associated Press
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — The State Highway Patrol says a car has hit a deputy's cruiser, injuring the deputy and the car's driver in southwestern Ohio.
The patrol's Dayton post says the driver of the car lost control and struck the cruiser in Harrison Township around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. The driver and the Montgomery County sheriff's deputy were taken to hospitals with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.
The patrol says it's investigating alcohol and speed by the car's driver as possible factors in the crash that closed part of the road for about six hours.
A sheriff's release says the driver was a person of interest who left the scene of a reported possible assault before deputies responding to that report arrived. But authorities say deputies weren't pursuing the driver when the crashed occurred.
