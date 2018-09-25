Fourth Community Opioid Summit scheduled for Friday

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Members of the public are invited to attend the next Community Opioid Summit Friday.

The event, sponsored by Mahoning County Juvenile Court and the Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board, is the fourth in an ongoing speaker series that aims to educate the public and provide information about resources related to substance-use disorders.

The focus of Friday’s event will be the impact of addiction on families.

Derek Steyer of 21 WFMJ-TV will moderate the event. Featured speakers are slated to include Dr. Daniel Brown of Meridian HealthCare; Dr. Joseph Sitarik of Neil Kennedy Recovery Cover; Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene; Youngstown Municipal Court Judge Carla Baldwin; Detective Tyrone Hyshaw with the Mahoning County Drug Task Force; Darryl Alexander, executive director of Youngstown Urban Minority Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Outreach Program, and a father and son who will speak about recovery.

Refreshments will be available.

The event, admission to which is free, runs from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday at Our Lady of Mount Carmel social hall, located at 343 Via Mount Carmel Ave.