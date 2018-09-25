OHSAA: Chaney players aren't eligible to play for East
YOUNGSTOWN
Students who attend Chaney High School are only eligible to play for Chaney High School rather than being able to play for East, said Tim Stried, Ohio High School Athletic Association communications director.
This change is due to Chaney becoming an OHSAA member school this year, Stried said in an email.
East High School was placed into Division IV, Region 13.
