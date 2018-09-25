BREAKING: BILL COSBY | 'Predator' gets 3-10-year prison sentence

No injuries after SUV slams South Side house


September 25, 2018 at 11:26a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Police said no one was injured after an SUV that rammed into a house about 11 p.m. in the 3600 block of Beechwood Place.

A report did not mention the fate of the driver, but it said the SUV was involved in a recent hit skip accident.

Inside the SUV was a child’s car seat, mail and a tooth, which was found on the front seat, reports said.

