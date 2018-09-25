Man gets 2 years for sexual assault of 5-year-old boy

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated to correct the sentence term.

YOUNGSTOWN — A 69-year-old man who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a 5-year-old boy will serve two years in jail.

Judge John M. Durkin imposed the sentence on Michael DeBlasio on a charge of sexual battery.

Assistant Prosecutor Jennifer McLaughlin said DeBlasio confessed to touching the boy’s genitals.

Judge Durkin said he took DeBlasio’s age, medical issues and a pre-sentence report that determined DeBlasio was unlikely to reoffend into account.

“With all that being said, as long as I’ve sat on the bench, I still have a difficult time understanding how anyone could do this,” Judge Durkin said.

DeBlasio’s attorney said he will apply for judicial release at the appropriate time.