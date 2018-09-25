BREAKING: BILL COSBY | 'Predator' gets 3-10-year prison sentence

Man gets 2 years for sexual assault of 5-year-old boy



Published September 25, 2018 at 10:51 a.m.
Updated September 25, 2018 at 11:18 a.m.

story tease

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated to correct the sentence term.

YOUNGSTOWN — A 69-year-old man who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a 5-year-old boy will serve two years in jail.

Judge John M. Durkin imposed the sentence on Michael DeBlasio on a charge of sexual battery.

Assistant Prosecutor Jennifer McLaughlin said DeBlasio confessed to touching the boy’s genitals.

Judge Durkin said he took DeBlasio’s age, medical issues and a pre-sentence report that determined DeBlasio was unlikely to reoffend into account.

“With all that being said, as long as I’ve sat on the bench, I still have a difficult time understanding how anyone could do this,” Judge Durkin said.

DeBlasio’s attorney said he will apply for judicial release at the appropriate time.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$419000


Youngstown


Residential
5 bedroom, 7 bath
$825000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$338990