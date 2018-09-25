Just Dunkin': Dunkin' Donuts to change its name
By The Associated Press
Dunkin' is dropping the donuts — from its name, anyway.
Doughnuts are still on the menu, but the company is renaming itself "Dunkin'" to reflect its increasing emphasis on coffee and other drinks.
The change will officially take place in January, when the new name will start appearing on napkins, boxes and signs at its U.S. stores. The name change will eventually be adopted by international stores.
Dunkin' has more than 12,500 restaurants globally.
The 68-year-old chain says its new logo will still have the familiar rounded font and orange-and-pink color scheme that the company has used since 1973.
Canton, Massachusetts-based Dunkin' says the name change is one of several things it's doing to stay relevant to younger customers. It's also simplifying its menu and adding dedicated mobile ordering lanes.
More like this from vindy.com
- February 7, 2018 11:23 a.m.
Dunkin’ Donuts to stop using foam cups by 2020
- June 8, 2018 8:33 a.m.
NJ cops rescue pig near a Dunkin' Donuts, name him 'Pork Roll'
- June 25, 2018 midnight
ODDLY ENOUGH
- January 29, 2017 12:09 a.m.
New businesses, redevelopment planned for Boardman in 2017
- April 11, 2017 midnight
ODDLY ENOUGH
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.