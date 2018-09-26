Hubbard woman settles malpractice claim against 6 doctors, two hospitals

WARREN

A medical malpractice lawsuit was settled Monday night, 15 hours before a trial was set to begin Tuesday in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.

A jury was seated in the courtroom of Judge Ronald Rice about an hour before the settlement was reached with three doctors and two medical facilities.

The suit was filed by Linda McCullough of Hubbard, whose complaint alleged that the negligence of six doctors was to blame for her becoming a paraplegic and wheelchair-confined with no movement or sensation in her lower extremities.

