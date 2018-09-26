Hubbard woman settles malpractice claim against 6 doctors, two hospitals
WARREN
A medical malpractice lawsuit was settled Monday night, 15 hours before a trial was set to begin Tuesday in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.
A jury was seated in the courtroom of Judge Ronald Rice about an hour before the settlement was reached with three doctors and two medical facilities.
The suit was filed by Linda McCullough of Hubbard, whose complaint alleged that the negligence of six doctors was to blame for her becoming a paraplegic and wheelchair-confined with no movement or sensation in her lower extremities.
Read more about the matter in Wednesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.
More like this from vindy.com
- January 2, 2017 3:26 p.m.
Ohio law delayed, requires patients receive cost estimates
- December 20, 2016 12:05 a.m.
Former mayor’s hearing still on for Jan. 20 to determine whether comments are admissible in court
- April 20, 2018 12:10 a.m.
Infante trial set to start; wife takes plea
- March 1, 2017 9:15 a.m.
Date set in Portage for Seman case
- December 20, 2017 11:41 a.m.
N.H. medical center settles malpractice lawsuit for $2 million
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.