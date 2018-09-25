Estate of YSU alum donates $1.9M for scholarship fund
YOUNGSTOWN — The estate of Ned Kaufman, a Youngstown State University alumnus and former local teacher, has donated $1.9 million to establish a scholarship in honor of his parents Donald and Ann Kaufman.
The scholarship will provide $80,000 a year in assistance for students studying at the Beeghly College of Education.
YSU President Jim Tressel announced the donation this morning.
More like this from vindy.com
- October 27, 2017 12:05 a.m.
YSU announces $100M campaign project
- June 3, 2018 11:49 p.m.
1981 alum donates $1M to YSU fund
- September 7, 2018 12:07 a.m.
YSU receives a $1.5 million donation
- May 23, 2018 12:32 p.m.
YSU Vets Resource Center renamed for university alum
- November 13, 2017 11:37 a.m.
YSU receives $500K gift from Centofanti foundation
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.