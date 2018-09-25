BREAKING: BILL COSBY | 'Predator' gets 3-10-year prison sentence

Estate of YSU alum donates $1.9M for scholarship fund


September 25, 2018 at 10:33a.m.

YSU President Jim Tressel announced a $1.9 million donation this morning.

YOUNGSTOWN — The estate of Ned Kaufman, a Youngstown State University alumnus and former local teacher, has donated $1.9 million to establish a scholarship in honor of his parents Donald and Ann Kaufman.

The scholarship will provide $80,000 a year in assistance for students studying at the Beeghly College of Education.

