Donation to YSU

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown State University will announce a seven-figure donation to establish a scholarship fund at 10 a.m. today at the Beeghly College of Education’s outdoor amphitheater. University President Jim Tressel and others will announce the gift. In case of inclement weather the announcement will take place at the Beeghly College of Education’s McKay Auditorium.

Case reassigned

YOUNGSTOWN

A visiting judge will preside over a case B&B Contractors and Developers filed against three former employees it claims stole millions of dollars from the company. The case, which is currently in Judge Maureen A. Sweeney’s court, will be reassigned. The defendants are Philip Beshara, Stephen Garea and Sam DeCaria, who The Vindicator reported were John Does in a recent corruption indictment filed against downtown developer Dominic Marchionda and the city’s former Mayor Chuck Sammarone and former Finance Director David Bozanich.

Overdose deaths

WARREN

Data from the Trumbull County Coroner’s office continues to point to a big reduction in the number of overdose deaths this year.

Kathy Meszaros, chief investigator, says there were 37 overdose deaths through the end of July, which is about 5.3 per month. At that pace, there would be 63 for the year, which would be less than half of the number recorded in 2017 – 135.

Experts theorize that Trumbull overdose death numbers are down this year because the public has greater access to the opiate-reversal drug naloxone and greater awareness of the overdose problem.

Ribbon-cutting set

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown City School District invites the public to a ribbon-cutting for the new Youngstown Rayen Early College High School from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 20 W. Wood St.

“The new, larger space allows more students to take advantage of the opportunities afforded them at YREC,” CEO Krish Mohip said.

YREC students earn an associate’s degree upon high-school graduation. The new space will accommodate about double the 240-student limit at its previously location in Fedor Hall on the YSU campus.

