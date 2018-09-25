BUSINESS digest

Program to focus on advanced manufacturing

YOUNGSTOWN

The Washington Examiner, Youngstown State University and Youngstown Business Incubator will present “Examining Youngstown: Innovation through Advanced Manufacturing” from 7:30 a.m. to noon Thursday at YSU’s Williamson College of Business Administration.

The event will focus on advanced manufacturing and its impact on economic development in the area.

Youngstown Mayor Jamael Tito Brown will speak. A panel discussion will include community leaders and advanced manufacturing experts.

Registration is free at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/vallourec-star-presents-examining-youngstown-innovation-through-advanced-manufacturing-tickets-49697562748.

Home Savings invests in Struthers schools foundation

YOUNGSTOWN

Home Savings recently donated $2,000 to the Struthers School Foundation for Educational Excellence.

The funds will be used to support the Foundation Educational Enhancement project, which provides funding for academic enhancements of new and existing programs to increase educational opportunities for Struthers students.

“We are going to purchase equipment and supplies for a new entrepreneurship program that is going to be established at Struthers Middle and High Schools,” said Daniel Mamula, foundation president. “We are also working to provide funding for a new digital media program in conjunction with WKTL-FM and a robotics program at Struthers High School.”

SiriusXM presses play on deal with Pandora Media

NEW YORK

Subscription radio company SiriusXM says it’s buying music streaming service Pandora Media Inc. in a nearly $3.5 billion deal that will allow it to expand its service beyond cars and into mobile devices and homes.

Oakland, Calif.-based Pandora has faced intense pressure from competitors like Spotify and Apple. Its last quarterly profit was in December 2014. But a buyout by SiriusXM, which made a $480 million investment in Pandora in June 2017, may be the boost the business needs.

New York-based SiriusXM Holdings Inc. has more than 36 million subscribers in North America, while Pandora has more than 70 million monthly active users.

Pandora stockholders will receive 1.44 newly issued SiriusXM shares for each of their Pandora shares. Pandora also has a “go-shop” period in which it can solicit other offers from third parties.

SiriusXM said both brands will continue to exist, along with their respective products and services.

Both companies’ boards have approved the deal, which is expected to close in 2019’s first quarter. It still needs approval from Pandora shareholders.

Staff/wire reports

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., 41.96-1.83

Aqua America, 2.34 37.04 -0.17

Avalon Holdings,3.960.23

Chemical Bank, 2.3755.82-0.79

Community Health Sys, 3.490.08

Cortland Bancorp, 1.8025.000.00

Farmers Nat., 1.7515.20 -0.20

First Energy, 3.91 36.86-0.04

Fifth/Third, 2.4229.01-0.49

First Niles Financial, 2.119.440.00

FNB Corp., 3.5513.14-0.19

General Motors, 4.0434.75-0.56

General Electric, 3.7711.74-0.43

Huntington Bank, 3.45 15.77-0.18

JP Morgan Chase, 2.74116.72-1.13

Key Corp, 3.2020.60-0.18

Macy’s, 4.17 34.76-0.93

Parker Hannifin, 1.74189.80-0.78

PNC, 2.61141.28-2.74

Simon Prop. Grp., 4.46176.65-3.83

Stoneridge 29.62 -0.15

United Comm. Fin., 2.69 9.77-0.25

Selected prices from Monday’s 4 p.m. close.