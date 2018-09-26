Blitz Live Week 5 polls | Vote top games and players

The Blitz Live Week 5 polls are posted!

Who was the top player? WHat was the top game?

Vote now by CLICKING HERE FOR MAIN BLITZ PAGE and going to the bottom for the polls.

PLAYERS

Jayce Sloan, QB, Southern: 7 of 10 for 192 yards and four touchdown passes — three of them to Cam Grodhaus — in a 36-6 win over Lisbon.

Adam Gatrell, RB, Western Reserve: 207 rushing yards and three touchdowns in a 42-0 win over Mineral Ridge.

Isaac Allegretto, QB, South Range: 15 of 21 for 313 yards and three touchdowns and ran for two other scores in a 42-19 win over Brookfield.

Alex Cintron, RB, McDonald: 186 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries in a 20-17 win over previously unbeaten Springfield.

Week 5 games:

Boardman 8, Mooney 6: The Spartans (4-1) hold off the Cardinals in a defensive battle at Stambaugh Stadium. SEE PHOTOS HERE!!

McDonald 20, Springfield 17: The Blue Devils (5-0) come up with three interceptions to win a battle of 4-0 teams in the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference. SEE PHOTOS HERE!!

Columbiana 20, United 14, OT: The Clippers (2-3) outlast the Eagles in overtime for the second straight win in an Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference game.

Niles 48, Lakeview 7: The previously winless Red Dragons dominate the Bulldogs in an All-American Conference White Tier game to give first-year head coach Jim Parry his first win at Niles.