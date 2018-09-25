Agenda Wednesday

Crestview Local School District Crestview Vision 2020, 6 p.m., levy meeting, high school cafeteria, 44100 Crestview Road, Columbiana.

Mahoning Valley Sanitary District board of directors, 4 p.m., regular meeting, assembly room, district building, 1181 Ohltown-McDonald Road, Mineral Ridge.

McDonald Local School board, 7 p.m., high school library, 600 Iowa Ave., McDonald.

Springfield Township Records Commission, 6:30 p.m., administration building, 3475 E. South Range Road, New Springfield.

Springfield Township trustees, 7 p.m., regular, administration building, 3475 E. South Range Road.

Struthers City Council, 6:15 p.m. council caucus followed by the regular meeting at 7, council chambers, municipal building, 6 Elm St., Struthers.

Youngstown City Council Education Committee, 1 p.m., Krish Mohip will update council regarding state data reflecting the school system, council caucus room, 6th floor, city hall, 26 S. Phelps St.

